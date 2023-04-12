The Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) in Istanbul was unable to carry out inspections of ships involved in the grain deal, UN Secretary-General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on April 11.

“The Joint Focal Point was unable to conduct inspections today as the parties needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities,” he said.

It is noted that after discussions within the framework of the SKC with the support of the UN and Turkey, it was planned to resume scheduled inspections on April 12.

In addition, the UN called on the parties to the Black Sea Grain Initiative to comply with their obligations to ensure the smooth and safe movement of ships in the interests of global food security.

Earlier that day, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, in an interview with Izvestia, said that at the moment the chances of extending the grain deal after May 18 are 50%. He noted that since the previous extension of the deal in mid-March, there have been no radical changes on this issue.

At the same time, on April 7, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation with the grain deal at the talks. The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry stressed the need to continue the implementation of the grain initiative and work to remove the existing restrictions on the export of Russian grain.

Cavusoglu also stressed that Turkey recognizes the legitimacy of Russia’s demands to lift these restrictions. In turn, Lavrov pointed out that the Russian part of the grain deal is not being implemented at all.

Meanwhile, on April 5, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin announced that the Russian side would send two batches of fertilizers to countries in need free of charge. He said that 27 million tons of grain was exported from Ukraine. At the same time, 41% of Ukrainian grain is sent to European countries, and 2.7% to poor countries, in addition, there are obstacles in the export of Russian fertilizers against the backdrop of Western sanctions.

On April 3, Dujarric stressed the importance of the free export of Russian food and fertilizer to the international community. He noted that the UN continues to maintain contacts with relevant parties, as well as with the US and UK, to make progress in this area.

On March 14, Russia decided to extend the grain deal for only two months due to the lack of progress in the supply of Russian food and fertilizers to world markets.

The food deal was concluded on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.