The UN announced its readiness to help in the investigation of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

The UN Counter-Terrorism Office is ready to join the investigation of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall if it receives such an order, said Vladimir Voronkov, UN Deputy Secretary General and head of the world organization's Counter-Terrorism Office. Writes about this TASS.

According to him, terrorism is a global threat. As the politician clarified, international cooperation through intelligence services is one of the most important factors in the fight against such crimes.

He indicated that the UN counter-terrorism department, if it receives appropriate instructions from member states of the world organization, is ready to help in the investigation of the terrorist attack in the Moscow region.

Earlier, members of the UN Security Council “strongly condemned the heinous and cowardly terrorist act.” They expressed condolences to the families of the victims, the Russian people and wished recovery to the victims.