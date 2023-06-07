The UN announced its readiness to help victims in the zone of destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

The UN is ready to provide assistance to the victims in the zone of destruction of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. This was stated by the Deputy Secretary General of the organization, noting that the implementation of this decision will not be easy. RIA News.

The US administration also intends to help Ukraine in connection with the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam. This was announced on Tuesday by US President Joe Biden, speaking at the White House.

As Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated, Russia lays full responsibility for the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station on Ukraine and the Western countries sponsoring Kyiv. He also called the incident an unthinkable crime. Nebenzya added that Russia regrets that the international community has not heard its warning about the threat of destruction of this facility.

Kakhovskaya HPP was damaged on the night of June 6. As a result of numerous impacts, the dam support was damaged, after which the flooding of the territories began. Both Ukrainian and Russian officials say the station is beyond repair.