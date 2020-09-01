UN human rights experts said they were aware of hundreds of cases of torture and ill-treatment of detainees in Belarus. Reported by TASS…

450 cases of “torture and ill-treatment of people deprived of their liberty” have been documented since the presidential elections in Belarus on August 9, according to a press release from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The statement was signed by 13 experts.

There is information about “violence against women and children, including sexual violence”, the document says. The UN also said that the whereabouts and condition of at least six people are unknown to their relatives. This is alarming for the organization. At the same time, most of the missing people have been found, the department stressed.

The authors of the statement, including the UN Special Rapporteur on torture Nils Melzer, as well as his colleagues involved in the protection of the rights to freedom of opinion – Irena Khan, freedom of assembly – Clement Nyaltsossi Wool and others, called on the Belarusian authorities to stop all violations of human rights “and put an end to the atmosphere of impunity ”.

The UN also called for the punishment of those responsible for the ill-treatment of detainees and the provision of compensation to victims and their families.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9, in which the current president of the country, Alexander Lukashenko, received 80 percent of the vote, according to the CEC. This sparked massive protests across the country. Promotions have not stopped for three weeks. The first protests were violently dispersed. Seven thousand people were detained, it is known about four dead. The detainees talked about the beatings in the isolation wards.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the United States and Europe are behind what is happening. According to him, the West decided to “pull” Belarus to itself and create against Russia a “Baltic-Black Sea corridor”, a “cordon sanitaire”, which includes the Baltic republics and Ukraine. “All this is planned and directed by the United States, and the Europeans are playing along. It is said so – they will do so. A special center was created near Warsaw. We control, we know what he does. The caterpillars began to clang. You see, when it is restless nearby and tanks begin to move and airplanes fly, it is no coincidence, ”Lukashenka said.