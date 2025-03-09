More than a thousand Syrian civilians have been killed in the last three days in western Syria at the hands of the army and allied Sunni militias, in what the worst events constitute since the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime … On December 8. Most of the victims are whole families of the Alauí religious minority, Muslim Shiites, to which the Assad clan belonged, which Syria ruled for decades with a hard hand towards the Sunni majority.

The reports of the civilian massacres – which began apparently after an ambush of Shiite rebel forces against Damascus soldiers – have been growing over the hours. The most alarming comes from the NGO Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in London, which reported Matanzas in at least 30 points of the provinces where much of the Alauí population of the country is concentrated, 10 percent of the total. The worst Matanzas de Civililes have registered in the province of Latakia and Tartús.

Both the US Department of State and the United Nations immediately confirmed the severity of the facts. The UN Department of Human Rights Department, Volker Turk, said that the summary executions of entire families “by purely sectarian criteria” was carried out by soldiers of the new Syrian army and allied militants. The UN demanded a “investigation” and that those responsible for the facts are judged.

For the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, the Matanzas were carried out by “radical Islamic terrorists, which included foreign jihadists.” The US, said Rubio, “is on the side of the religious and ethnic minorities of Syria, which include Christians, Druss, Alauís and Kurdos,” the four sectors of the Syrian population that have been alerting the alleged plan of reprisals and revenge for the arrival of a Suní to power.

Government research

The rapid reaction of the international community – in which the European Union and Turkey was surprisingly absent – made the new government established in Damascus, which chairs Ahmed to Sharaa. The former Sunni jihadist leader announced the creation of “an Independent National Commission,” appointed by the government itself, which will investigate the “committed on the west coast of Syria in the fighting between the security forces and loyal groups to former president Bashar al Assad.” The president added that the Commission has a month to present its conclusions and point to the possible responsible for civilians’ killings.

The videos and images disseminated by Human Rights Oenegés show Civil corpses in the streets of localities of western Syria, and some cases of summary executions. In his sermon yesterday, the Patriarch of Orthodox of Antioquía, Juan X, asked President Sharaa to put “end the massacres.” «Not all those killed were loyal men to the Al Assad regime; Most were innocent and unarmed civilians, including women and children, ”said the patriarch according to AFP.

The same source collected statements from Al Sharaa last Friday, in which the new president – which is proclaimed ‘interim’ and promises democratic elections within four years – gave an ultimatum to the armed groups of the south of the country to deliver the weapons. «Do it now because it will be late later»He added.

Al Sharaa “needs to demonstrate the world, especially Europe, which is in command of the country,” some sources point out, following their meetings with EU Foreign Ministers. Al Sharaa, 42 and founder in Syria of the local branch of Daesh, does not have any political credential but appears in the photos with a jacket and tie and promises an inclusive political regime of all the ethnic groups and religions of the country.

Israel and the US distrust their intentions (the first biographical references of Al Sharaa are his years of militancy against US troops in Iraq), Europe wants to believe in him, and Turkey considers him an excellent ally in the campaign against the Levantisca Kurda minority.

Last month, the Turkish Erdogan and Sirius at Sharaa signed a defense pact, which leaves Hands Free to Ankara to militarily neutralize the northern Kurdish-Sirios. In exchange for the package of military concessions to Erdogan, Al Sharaa is confident in subscribing an extensive Turkish investment program for the reconstruction of Syriadevastated after thirteen years of civil war.

Possibly Türkiye has been the first surprised – and counter – for the cruelty of the method used by his ally in Damascus to suffocate the rebellion in the territories of the Shiite minority.