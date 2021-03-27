Nicolás Maduro, during a press conference at the Miraflores Palace. MIRAFLORES / EFE / MIRAFLORES

In mid-September 2020 there was a qualitative leap in the fight for human rights and democracy in Venezuela: the Independent International Mission to Determine the Facts about the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela – appointed by Michelle Bachelet, High Commissioner for Human Rights Human Rights of the UN – presented the compendium, more than 400 pages, which shows, based on reliable testimonies and solid documentation, the practices of kidnappings, forced disappearances, extrajudicial executions, torture, sexual and gender violence, cruel and humiliating treatment, with which power subdues Venezuelan society. Crimes against humanity committed by the regime headed by Nicolás Maduro.

The significance of the document is multiple. It crystallizes years of sacrifices and sleeplessness of the families of the victims, innumerable complaints made by activists and organizations that defend human rights, represents thousands of testimonies of people whose dignity, whose physical and moral integrity have been violated by the torturing State, to despite not having committed any crime.

The fact that it was an international mission, made up of experienced and irrefutable professionals, enhanced the value of everything that is narrated there: it cleared up doubts and neutralized counter-information campaigns, since it made it clear that the existence of Maduro’s torture state is real . It showed that there are models and patterns of behavior to violate human rights. He exposed the chains of command that go from Maduro and Padrino López to the perpetrators. He exposed the omissions and complicity of the Attorney General’s Office and the civil and military judicial systems, which exist to guarantee impunity for these crimes.

The regime’s reaction to the report was strictly one: to disqualify the Mission. Point out, with false statements, that the investigation was unsubstantiated. But the only thing that could be expected, that a change would take place and that the practices of the torture state would immediately cease and that the investigations that should lead to the punishment of those responsible would begin, did not happen. What has happened is that the crimes have continued and have intensified.

In the framework of the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council – March 10th – the jurist Marta Valiñas, president of the aforementioned Mission, presented the update of the report. His story leaves no room for doubt. Among the things that stand out, I will mention a few: the death in seclusion of the leader of the Pemón ethnic group, Salvador Franco, who was denied the medical attention he needed to save his life; the serious health situation and the degrading state of the place where they are detained, affecting Captain Luis de la Sotta and Colonel – now retired – Oswaldo García Palomo, both subjected to torture and infamous treatment; the arbitrary arrests of at least 36 citizens, singled out for their criticism of the regime; the arrest of Gilberto Sojo, a member of Popular Will and a member of parliament – who was already imprisoned and had been released – and the journalist Roland Carreño, on October 27, 2020, a member of President Juan Guaidó’s team, who was accused of crimes unusual, such as conspiring, financing terrorism and trafficking in weapons.

Among many other aspects that need to be highlighted, and thereby pressing the alarm button, is the expansion of the “state concept of the internal enemy”, which has now been extended to organizations and NGO activists dedicated to the defense of the human rights and humanitarian work, as has happened with the simply absurd detention of Johan León Reyes, Yordy Bermúdez, Layners Gutiérrez Díaz, Alejandro Gómez Di Maggio and Luis Ferrebuz, members of Azul Positivo, an organization founded in 2004 that specializes in disease prevention sexually transmitted, particularly HIV. In Venezuela ravaged by hunger and disease, with a state that offers no response to these critical realities, the only reaction of the Maduro regime is persecution and jail for those who work to alleviate people’s hardships. Much more could be added to this relationship: the continuation of the unfounded trial of deputy Juan Requesens, the proceedings of the fraudulent TSJ to ensure the impunity of the murderers of Captain Rafael Acosta Arévalo, or the impudence with which the extrajudicial execution programs continue – until the middle of the In March, the number of executed during 2021 exceeded 200 cases.

I have said, and I insist here, that it is desirable that the European Union and the United States make a political and diplomatic effort, and establish a joint program of sanctions for those responsible for the violations, not only those who execute them, but also those who they have given the orders; those who have designed the persecution and repression programs; and to each one of the accomplices, those who, having the means to prevent assassinations, torture, kidnappings, forced disappearances, rapes and countless abuses, have done nothing to prevent it.

Leopoldo López Mendoza He is the national coordinator of Voluntad Popular.