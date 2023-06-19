United Nations (United States) – UN member states approved Monday the first treaty to protect the high seas, an essential agreement to protect the life and health of the oceans, vital to humanity.

“The agreement has been adopted,” declared the conference president, Rena Lee, to a round of applause.

“The ocean is the life force of our planet. Today, it has been breathed new life and new hope so that it has a fighting chance,” said UN Secretary General António Guterres, hailing a “historic achievement” , although he recalled that the work “has not yet finished”.

“I urge you to spare no effort to bring the agreement into force,” he added.

Despite the adoption, Russia took its “distances” from the consensus by describing some parts of the text as “totally unacceptable.”

For the Chilean Foreign Minister, Alberto van Klaveren, the adopted text is “essential for the governance” of the oceans, while for Cuba, who spoke on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, it is a “victory for the people and the countries of the south.

The adoption of the text, finalized in March after more than 15 years of negotiations, is “an enormous achievement,” Liz Karan, from the NGO Pew Charitable Trusts, told AFP, since it “sets out a roadmap for the steps that follow “.

The treaty will establish a legal framework to extend the strips of environmental protections to international waters, which cover more than 60% of the world’s oceans.

Map with the Exclusive Economic Zones (ZEE) and international waters © Sylvie Husson/AFP

“Healthy oceans, from coastal waters to deep seabed areas and the remote high seas are integral to human health, well-being and survival,” a group of scientists said in The Lancet.

The oceans produce much of the oxygen we breathe, limit climate change by absorbing CO2, and are home to rich areas of biodiversity, even at microscopic levels.

But with much of the world’s oceans outside the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of countries, and therefore within the jurisdiction of each state, creating protection for the high seas required international cooperation.

marine reserves

Although the high seas represent about half of the planet, it was ignored for a long time in environmental struggles, which put the spotlight on coastal areas and some emblematic species.

A key tool of the treaty will be the ability to create marine protected areas in international waters.

Currently only about 1% of the high seas is protected by some kind of conservation measure.

The treaty is considered essential for countries to protect 30% of the world’s land and oceans by 2030, as the planet’s governments agreed in an agreement signed in Montreal in December.

Officially known as the “Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction” treaty, it also introduces requirements to carry out environmental impact studies for activities planned in international waters.

Although such activities are not specified in the text, they would range from fishing and maritime transport to more controversial objectives such as deep-sea mining or even geoengineering programs that seek to combat global warming.

The new treaty on the high seas will allow the creation of vital sanctuaries for the oceans © Philippe LOPEZ / AFP/Archives

The treaty also sets out principles for sharing the benefits of marine genetic resources from the high seas, obtained from expeditions and research in international waters, a point that nearly derailed last-minute negotiations in March.

Developing countries, often without the means to finance expensive research, have struggled not to be deprived of their share of these benefits in what many see as a huge future market, especially in the search for “wonder molecules” by pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies.

After its formal adoption, now the ball is in the court of the countries that will be able to sign and ratify it as of September 20. 60 ratifications will be necessary for its entry into force.

The NGOs are confident, since the coalition of countries for this treaty adds fifty States, including the European Union, Chile, Mexico, India and Japan.