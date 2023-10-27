The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for a truce between Israel and Palestine

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution of Arab countries calling for an immediate truce in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, reports RIA News.

120 countries voted for the resolution, 14 were against it, and another 45 decided to abstain. At the same time, the UN General Assembly did not accept Canada’s amendment condemning the “Hamas terrorist attack.”

Earlier it was reported that Israel began expanding its ground operation in the Gaza Strip against Hamas. “We have increased the pace of attacks on the Gaza Strip. Our air force attacks underground targets and terrorist infrastructure,” said movement spokesman Daniel Hagari.

IDF Speaker Avichai Adri also said that Israel has imposed a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and is ready to launch a ground operation in the region against Hamas. He said Israel would enter the next phase of the war at a “time of its choosing,” which Adri did not specify.