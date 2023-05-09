The new statute that will regulate the internships of the scholarship holders, which contemplates a series of rights for students and obligations for the companies and institutions that hire them, could put a brake on the internships carried out each course by some 18,000 students from the two public universities of the Region and Vocational Training, they fear at the University of Murcia.

The obligation for students to pay contributions from October and that companies compensate the student’s expenses during internships are the points that most worry the UMU, which warns that the companies and the public administrations that host the students They are already reluctant to make agreements due to the new obligations that they imply. At the Polytechnic University of Cartagena they understand that the problem affects them to a lesser extent because most of the internships are carried out by students in companies, “that pay and contribute for the students.”

The agreement, which the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy will discuss at the Social Dialogue Table on Thursday together with the unions and employers, establishes novelties regarding curricular practices, which are those contemplated in the study plan, most of which are mandatory to achieve the title. Companies must make clear in the agreement the “sufficient minimum amount” that they will allocate to compensate all the expenses assumed by the intern: travel, accommodation or maintenance…

The compensation of expenses to which students would be entitled during their internships “could mean a drop in the offer of internships, as well as a serious management problem for universities,” they consider at the UMU. Smaller companies “may be discouraged by the possibility of having to bear the additional costs of this compensation, which would limit training opportunities. And it can be a problem, especially serious in degrees governed by European orders, which require a minimum of hours of mandatory practice to be able to graduate and it could be the case that universities could not guarantee that students can graduate ».

The calculation of the compensation bag for expenses for transport, material, accommodation…, considers the UMU, will generate a management problem, “since these expenses can vary depending on factors such as the type of internship and the sector in which it is carried out. performed and, in many cases, are very difficult to quantify. The universities complain that they do not have management tools to guarantee “equity in the estimation of these compensations for all students.”

For the UMU, it is paradoxical that public administrations, which receive more than 60% of university students for internships, especially in degrees related to education and health, “are already raising obstacles to assuming this additional cost due to lack of resources” .

The obligation to pay contributions for internship students is another weighty problem for the UMU, which considers that the novelty “does not offer a substantial improvement in the protection of internship students and, instead, is a deterrent for the companies and public entities welcome students. In fact, many of those who want to continue doing so are already demanding that the universities assume the obligations of registration, withdrawal and contribution “, which would add another management challenge to the UMU, which requests the postponement, at least one year, of the measures .