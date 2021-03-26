The University of Murcia intends to carry out a downward adjustment draft in the offer of places of the degrees of Pedagogy and Social Education, who would see their proposal for new admission positions in more than a hundred. The reduction, which has sparked outrage from students this week, seeks two goals. The first, according to Rectorate sources, is adjust supply to actual demand. The Pedagogy and Social Work degrees have been getting 120 new-entry places each for years (five courses ago they offered more), which always end up being covered, but not in the first instance. As a first option, Pedagogy was chosen by 55 students last year, and Social Work by 83. Although in September all the places were filled, in reality the remaining ones were taken by students who did not enter other grades and settled for the second or third option. «We offer the same places as the Complutense, and it is not sustainable. According to the COIE, the employability rate is low ”, insist from the UMU.

The reduction contemplated by the University, which was expected to approve this Friday in the Governing Council but was postponed to analyze the issue in more detail, is drastic: the plans are to reduce 50 places in each title, and leave the offer at 70.

The adjustment also has another clear objective: reduce the rate of associate teaching staff in these areas, well above 50%. Although the intention is to convert part of these positions into contracted doctor personnel, the reality is that associate teachers who do not have a fit in this reconversion would be fired or their class hours would be reduced. «It is inevitable to cut teachers if we want to lower the rate of associates; otherwise it is impossible, “they assured yesterday from the Rectorate. Two years ago, the UMU already drastically lowered its quota of new entry positions in ADE.

UMU and UPCT announce their offer of places for the next academic year



For the rest, the offer of places for new students at the two public universities in the Region, Murcia (UMU) and Cartagena Polytechnic (UPCT) hardly vary. The Polytechnic practically repeats its quota for degrees from the past year, with the exception of the degrees of Engineering in Telecommunication Systems and Telematics Engineering, which reduce its offer by 20 positions each to make a ‘gap’ for the possible implementation of the degree in Science and Data Engineering.

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes</p> <p>

In the UMU, in addition to the notable cut in Pedagogy and Social Education, the supply of new nursing positions decreases, from 200 to 180. The quota reflects other adjustments, which are the result of the creation of new double degrees. For example, Physics loses ten places, but the reduction is due to the creation of the double degree in Physics and Mathematics.

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes</p> <p>

The total offer of the UMU approved for the next academic year is 6,756 new admission places, but the figure may be expanded because the institution is waiting for the verification of the new degrees pending approval (Science and Data Engineering, Communication and Media Studies and Occupational Therapy) and the adjustment foreseen in the degrees of Pedagogy and Social Education.