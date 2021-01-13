The Student Council of the University of Murcia (CEUM) gathers the necessary support to convene a Extraordinary Governing Council to discuss the relevance of continuing with a face-to-face modality in the examination session, as the highest decision-making body of the University of Murcia. Among the supports are also members of the Teaching and Research Staff and the Social Council of the University of Murcia.

The President of CEUM, Amal Conesa, affirms that “the Governing Council is the body that can modify the agreements previously adopted.” “These decisions were adopted in a socio-sanitary context very different from the current one, and due to the growing concern among the students, we took the initiative to bring the body together and discuss the situation, transferring their concerns.” Amal Conesa believes that “in recent days we have experienced an intense debate that must be transferred to the governing body, since it is this, and not another, that can and must make a decision.”

“In this way, a democratic debate is initiated in which the rector’s team, deans and representatives of the Teaching and Research Staff, Administration and Services Staff, and students will be able to bring their positions closer,” points out Amal Conesa.

Once this request has been made, the rector, as president of the Governing Council, has a maximum term of twenty school days to convene the extraordinary session of the organ. Amal Conesa requests that “without prejudice to this maximum period, and considering the urgency of the matter to be discussed, the call be made within the period of forty-eight hours indicated in the Regulations as a minimum.”

The Region of Murcia is in the most serious epidemic situation since the beginning of the pandemic with about 10,500 active cases and 1,807 in the last 24 hours. This situation generates a feeling of serious concern among the students of the University of Murcia, and this was manifested on numerous occasions by the student representatives to the academic authorities.