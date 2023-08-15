Spanish universities have suffered a setback among the international elite. The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), prepared by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, gives Spanish higher education centers their worst result in fifteen years in this prestigious ranking, which leads for yet another year (the twenty-first consecutive ) the American Harvard. For its part, the University of Murcia (UMU) maintains the rate and once again ranks among the 800 best in the world, in the ranks of the so-called middle class on campus.

The list of the 500 best universities in the world, known as the ‘Shanghai ranking’, the oldest and most influential classification, includes nine Spanish campuses in its select club in 2023, two fewer than last year and four fewer than in 2019 and 2020, their best records to date. It is a bad result. The most negative together with the four-year period 2004-2008 which, with the same nine centers, marked the worst historical classification. The only positive note is that, although Spain’s academic weight is declining, almost a fifth of its public campuses (18%) are still among the planetary elite. It is the twelfth largest university in the world.

As has been the case since the first edition of the study (2003), there are no Spanish centers in the top 100, but this year there are no national campuses in the top 200 either. The University of Barcelona, ​​the only one capable of positioning itself for almost a decade between positions 150 and 200, has punctured, as it already did in 2017, and has fallen to the rank of 201 to 300. The reason that keeps the national centers of the top positions is that the ‘Shanghai ranking’ essentially values ​​very high-level research (especially scientific and technical) over teaching and gives a premium of up to 30% to universities with tenured students and professors of the Nobel Prize or the Fields Medal (Mathematics), of which the Spanish institutions lack.

modest presence



Spain has a rather modest presence in the elite, but instead is a powerhouse among the higher education middle class. It has a high level of average quality in the vast majority of its campuses. This is demonstrated by the second world ‘ranking’ published by Jiao Tong University, which defines the universities that occupy positions from 501 to 1,000 (the candidates to jump to the ‘top 500’ in the coming years), which includes another 29 Spanish centers, the same as in 2022 and their best record so far among the world university middle class.

The one in Murcia is placed in position 21 of the Spanish universities, at the head of which are those of Barcelona and Granada

The expanded list shows that 38 Spanish universities (all public except for the one in Navarra) are among the 1,000 best in the world, a level of quality that only 6% of higher education centers on the five continents can accredit. This means that 76% of Spanish public campuses, three out of four, are among the highest quality on the planet. The Spanish elite, according to the ‘Shanghai ranking’, is reduced this course to nine centers, after the departure of the ‘top 500’ of the universities of Seville and Santiago. In addition, five of the nine survivors fall from the qualifying step. The University of Barcelona drops to positions 201 to 300 (from position 99 they are only numbered by hundreds), where only the University of Granada accompanies it. The step from 301 to 400 is the busiest. There are the Complutense and the Autonomous University of Madrid, the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​the University of Valencia and the Pompeu Fabra. And among the last hundred of the main classification are the University of the Basque Country and the Polytechnic of Valencia.

The authors of the study believe that there are five main Spanish candidates to enter the ‘top 500’ in the coming years. They are the recently relegated University of Seville, those of Vigo, Alicante and Salamanca and the University of Navarra. All of them, along with 20 more national centers, are ahead of the UMU. The Miguel Hernández University of Elche and the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria leave the list of the thousand best campuses.

Nobody unseats Harvard



The top ten positions of the ‘Shanghai ranking’ do not move. They are dominated by the eight great Americans, with Harvard and Stanford in the lead, and by the two illustrious British, Cambridge (fourth) and Oxford (seventh). There is no possibility of finding a campus that does not belong to both countries until position 15, where the Paris-Saclay University is located. The University of Tsinghua (Beijing) is the first Asian, in position 22, and the Australian Melbourne, in 35, is the first in Oceania.

America’s dominance among the world’s top universities is remarkable, but waning. In the ‘top 20’ he has 15 centers (one less than last year), in the ‘top 100’ he has 38 (another less) and in the overall top 500, 120 (seven less). It is followed as a great emerging university power by China, with 98 centers among the top 500 (11 in the ‘top 100’), and the United Kingdom, with 38 elite campuses, eight of them in the top hundred.