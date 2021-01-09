With about 6,000 students with average attendance in classrooms every day, the University of Murcia (UMU) has so far not registered a single contagion of coronavirus. The 52 teachers and administration and services staff and 346 students who have tested positive so far have been infected off campus. This is one of the data on which the rector José Luján relied yesterday to justify that the examinations of the call for this month of January are face-to-face, against several student platforms, which demand that the ‘online’ modality be established for avoid the risk of contagion.

“The university environment is one of the safest,” said Luján at a press conference held at the headquarters of the Rector, in the Convalescence building, accompanied by the Minister of Employment, Research and Universities, Miguel Motas, and the Director General of Public Health, José Carlos Vicente, who supported the position of the university government.

Luján said he did not understand the controversy that has been generated in recent days about the exams, whose regulations were approved more than a month ago by consensus and in a democratic way in the governing bodies of the UMU, where students are represented.

Miguel Motas highlighted the scrupulous compliance with the security measures by the UMU, and gave as an example the latest entrance exams to the University, in which no incidents were recorded, despite the massive attendance of students.

PSOE, Podemos and Vox, against



The general director of Public Health indicated that the contingency plan of the UMU allows to reduce to the maximum the risk of contagion during the exams. “The greatest danger – added the rector – occurs before and after the exam”, due to the possible concentration of young people to comment on the tests, so the UMU has asked the Murcia City Council to reinforce security in the areas surrounding university centers.

The Student Council of the UMU also reaffirmed yesterday in its opposition to face-to-face exams and its plenary session, meeting with extraordinary character, agreed to request that they be carried out ‘online’ as it is considered “the most socially responsible” in the current epidemiological situation, a position that received the support of the PSRM-PSOE, Podemos and Vox.