The UMU students will continue to make their face-to-face exams, but they will wait a couple of weeks (counting from Monday) to resume them, and thus avoid the days when, it is expected, the third wave of the pandemic reaches its maximum peak of infections. The pressure of student complaints has not been able to modify the criteria of the institution, which this afternoon voted keep the tests in that format and do not pass them to the ‘online’ model, as the students have been demanding intensely since the first days of January. In return, they have managed to win a few weeks and that the tests are postponed. Thus, the exams will continue to be face-to-face, but the days of greatest health risk will be avoided.

The exams scheduled for this Saturday remain, and the postponement, until February 1, will take effect for all those scheduled from Monday. Assessments already planned in ‘online’ format are not postponed, and will take place the next two weeks.

The Solomonic decision achieves two objectives: maintain face-to-face tests (to a large extent, to guarantee justice in the evaluation) and at the same time to respond to those who consider that these weeks are the worst for traveling and attending numerous public activities. The decision was taken unanimously after the vote among the members of the Governing Council, made up of more than 50 representatives of all groups (professors, rectorship, students, administration staff …) of the University.

The meeting dragged on after more than seven hours of tense discussion between those in favor of maintaining face-to-face exams and those who advocated ‘online’ tests. The face-to-face ones, some defend, offer more guarantees of equity in the evaluation, among other reasons, because it is much more complicated for students to copy. In fact, last July, when all the examinations were carried out electronically after confinement, UMU had the highest pass rate in its history. In return, the high marks were lowered, since the format of the tests does not favor the students who know more. The supporters of the ‘online’ used health and security reasons, and recalled the difficulty to avoid crowds in the entrances and exits to the classrooms and travel.

During the meeting the deans of the different faculties detailed the conditions in which the exams have been carried out this first week, and unanimously they have defended that the security conditions have been scrupulous.

Meanwhile, the last report of the Technical Advisory Committee for Actions Related to COVID-19 University of Murcia, issued last Wednesday, proposed «restrict face-to-face group activity as much as possible in order to thereby reduce the opportunities for transmission by social interaction involved in academic activities or derived from them of all members of the university community. In addition, they asked that “the current conditions be adapted to the decisions already taken in light of the new and more serious epidemiological situation, maintaining an open and flexible reflection that allows adaptation to the changing epidemiological situation.”

The experts who make up this committee, who emphasize that “we are in a very serious and particularly complicated epidemiological situation”, warned in their report of the danger posed by entering and exiting the classroom and traveling: “The measures adopted by the University of Murcia to avoid transmission during face-to-face academic activities seem to be effective and have achieved that during these months no cases of intra-university transmission have been detected. However, for these face-to-face academic activities to take place, diverse actions and social interactions must be entered into competition by all members of the university community that participate in it. And those actions and interactions carry risk of transmission. These interactions, which are external to the academic activity itself but clearly linked to it, have resulted in transmissions in the members of the university community throughout these months. These risks are variable according to the individual situation of each person. But in any case pose real and cumulative risks that grow the more opportunities for transmission are presented.