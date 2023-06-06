The University of Murcia (UMU) and Universae yesterday signed the agreement by virtue of which the new chair that will promote technological innovation in education and sport is born. This chair contemplates the organization of an innovation congress in the digital and technological field, among its first activities, at the national level and in the next edition at the international level, according to José María López, promoter of the agreement and professor of the Department of Physical Activity. and Sport of the UMU.

The agreement, which will have a minimum continuity of three years, will work, specifically, on technology to “evaluate the student’s technological tools and thus allow their immediate incorporation into the labor market,” according to Benito Mercader, manager of the Higher Education company. SAG Sociedad Limitada Unipersonal. Mercader made it clear that Universae, which has 55 middle and higher grade cycles, 13 professional families and almost 6,000 agreements with private companies, and the UMU “will work hand in hand” in this chair “sharing experiences.”

In his opinion, “teaching is not understood without the technology applied to it and Universae is characterized by technological innovation and virtual reality, 3D or augmented reality”, among other issues, for which reason Universae “wants to be a reference and that Transversality in teaching requires a reference partner, a travel companion who helps us share experiences and see how we can improve”.

For his part, the rector of the UMU, José Luján, highlights the role of the educational institution and considers that this operation “will be enormously successful.” López, promoter of the agreement and professor at the UMU Department of Physical Activity and Sports, also agreed that this synergy “will bear many fruits, since it represents an exciting opportunity to promote collaboration between the public and private sectors.”

In addition, it highlights that it is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and meets the 17th, that of alliances, for its subsequent development of the objectives related to innovation, quality education and health and sports. With this chair “collaboration between university researchers with professionals from the private entity will be encouraged, which will promote the creation of specific solutions to reality.” Of particular note is the organization of R+D+i seminars, conferences and scientific dissemination days.