The University of Murcia inaugurated this Saturday the soccer field of the Campus of Sports Sciences of San Javier, a facility that “comes to continue completing the campus infrastructures and meet the objectives of continuous improvement of the quality of the teachings taught there,” according to the UMU in a statement.

The football field will be completed with a bleacher and facilities for changing rooms, whose project was also presented this morning, in an event that was attended by the President of the Autonomous Community, Fernando Lopez Miras; the mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo; and the rector of the University of Murcia, José Luján, among other authorities.

The use of the facilities will be shared by both the students of the faculty and the inhabitants of San Javier and the local soccer team. The project has been a investment of 724,804.69 euros financed by the San Javier City Council, which has contributed 570,000 euros; and the Autonomous Community, which has allocated 200,000 euros. The soccer field is the first infrastructure of a sports complex that will have two pavilions and new classrooms. This phase will be completed with changing rooms in charge of the municipality and the fencing of the plot that will be assumed by the University of Murcia.

The rector of the UMU, José Luján, expressed his satisfaction with the launch of this soccer field and ratified the commitment of the University of Murcia with the campuses located outside the municipality of Murcia. In addition, Luján assured that “this is the first of other initiatives that we are going to carry out together with the San Javier City Council to expand the sports facilities that can be enjoyed by both the university community and society.”