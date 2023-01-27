The University of Murcia celebrates this Friday its most purely academic act: Santo Tomás de Aquino, a festivity to recognize the excellence and dedication of the best students, the almost one hundred who achieved the end-of-career awards in their degrees and doctorates, and of the new doctors of the institution. A happy day for the dozens of families who gather in the auditorium of the Faculty of Economics and Business the most hard-working and brilliant students, who end their academic years with honors. Among them, the graduate in Biology Nadia Jaita, Student of the Year award and exponent of the best academic progress of the second generations of immigrants in the Region who access the University.

Volunteering in associations committed to equality and human rights, the young Moroccan has carried out her degree with scholarships and a lot of effort, which she wants to complete with a master’s degree. “My motivation has been that the following generations have more affordable access to the University, as is already happening,” says Nadia, accompanied by her proud parents, she a housewife and he a farmer. The students who organized the food shipments to Ukraine also receive the collective Student of the Year award.

The act began with the traditional procession of doctors, wearing their mortarboards, and the reading of the lecture by Professor of Optics Manuel Vidal, focused on functions of the retina little known to laymen, such as those associated with circadian rhythms, sleep rhythms and moods.

In a day for the celebration, the UMU also distinguished with its University Spirit and Human Values ​​award to Professor Teresa Vicente, who has been recognized for her important role in promoting the social movement that led to the approval of the popular legislative initiative ( ILP) to give legal personality to the Mar Menor. Her candidacy has been promoted by the Faculty of Communication and Documentation of the UMU and has had the support of seven other faculties; in addition to the support of another two hundred people and entities. This initiative had its seed in the Legal Clinic of the Faculty of Law, promoted by her, and in the Chair of Human and Nature Rights that she directs. Vicente has appreciated that the ILP is an exponent of these university values: “It has meant bringing university knowledge closer to society, the interaction of different areas and disciplines, collaboration and participation,” she commented with satisfaction.

Professor of Mathematics José Orihuela was also awarded the University’s Gold Medal in recognition of his dedication as the sixteenth rector of the University of Murcia in its 107-year history. Orihuela, who held the position between 2014 and 2018, receives the distinction that is granted to the rectors of the institution when they have completed their term and one legislature of his term has elapsed. “It is the best gift any member of the UMU can receive, and I am tremendously grateful,” he stressed.

The rector of the University of Murcia, José Luján, highlighted before the start of the act the academic and festive nature of the act of Saint Thomas, “a day of recognition and satisfaction for many students and their families and for the new doctors.” He also criticized the new Organic Law of the University System (LOSU) that will enter into force shortly, since, he lamented, “it does not solve the main problem of Spanish universities, financing”, and it will even generate new problems due to the transformations of contracts that raises, such as the exit to competition for the posts of associate teachers.