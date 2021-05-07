The Faculty of Law of the University of Murcia inaugurated this Friday a room with views of image and likeness of the courtrooms of the Spanish courts of justice, which comes to meet the objective of improving the practical training received by students.

This new space, which is accessed from the Cloister, will be used to simulate real trials in the practices of the Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Law; but it will also be useful for Criminology students, who will be able to participate in the practices as experts to defend their expert reports and even for those who study some degrees from the Faculty of Letters, since in the trials that arise there will also be examples of cases with witnesses foreigners where simultaneous translations are required.

The room is Equipped with the latest technology which will also allow the sessions to be recorded or the virtual connection to them, as explained by David Lorenzo Morillas, Dean of Law, who assured “that this room will greatly improve the teaching and training of our students.”

The inauguration was also attended by the rector of the University of Murcia, José Luján, the president of the Court of Justice, Miguel Pasqual del Riquelme; the Superior Prosecutor of the Autonomous Community, José Luis Díaz Manzanera; and the general director of Universities, Christian de la Fe Rodríguez.

Both Díaz Manzanera and Del Riquelme highlighted the importance of the practical training of students studying Law and the fact that this room will allow them to put into practice what they learn in the classrooms, but also to assimilate some codes and formalities typical of the profession that They will be very useful in professional practice. The rector, for his part, stressed that this room will allow the Faculty “to continue offering high quality studies for a long time”.

Law library reform



The construction of the view room in the Cloister involved a remodeling of the environment, especially the legal library, whose distribution was modified to create this new space. With its relocation, an update and improvement of the same has also been carried out, as has been outlined by María Belén López, vice-rector for Infrastructure Planning.