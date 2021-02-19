Presentation of the ODSesiones project, yesterday, at the University. / UMU

The University of Murcia (UMU) has launched the ODSesiones project, which has the support of the regional government, Bankia, Fundación Cajamurcia and Aguas de Murcia. This includes, until next March 5, 43 activities around sustainable development goals, according to the institution. The program will be held in three faculties of the UMU: Communication and Documentation, Economics and Business, and Veterinary Medicine. The sessions can be followed ‘online’ through odsesionesendirecto.um.es. The rector, José Luján, stressed during the presentation that “it is the best time to raise awareness and promote responsible consumption and healthy habits among the university community and Murcian society in general.”