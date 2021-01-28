The students of the University of Murcia (UMU) will continue to take their January exams in person from Monday. The pressure due to the complaints of the students did not manage to modify the criteria of the institution, which this Thursday morning voted to keep the tests in that format and not pass them to the ‘online’ model, as the students have been demanding intensely since the first days of January. Thus, the tests will continue to be face-to-face. The vote was secret.

In the decision the data of infections between students and teachers counted by the UMU weighed, which began to fall this week after fifteen days on the rise. If on January 13, around the Christmas holidays, 148 positives were registered among students and 15 teachers, in the week from January 20 to 26 the figure has dropped to 17 students and one teacher infected. The UMU also carried out a detailed analysis of tram users, and according to the records provided by the company, the maximum occupancy on exam dates was 37%, with 99 users. In the rest of time slots and days it ranged between 10% and 35%. The institution also calculated the number of users who were on the student campus, for which it used the demand for mobile connections. The last Monday that exams were carried out, at the time of maximum influx, 2,379 users were counted throughout the day, and 800 of them had arrived by tram; another 40% did so by car, and the rest by buses (with backup lines) and bikes.

The UMU decided to keep the face-to-face exams just a few hours after the Minister of Universities, Manuel Castells, expressed his concern about the situation of some universities in which “perhaps” the health security protocols are not followed, for which he asked to academic centers across the country to hold exams ‘online’ and not face-to-face, as is happening now in most faculties, “if there are no guarantees that the health of students and others can be protected university staff ».

The decision to keep the face-to-face exams from Monday was taken this afternoon after an intense debate among the members of the Governing Council, made up of more than 50 representatives of all groups (teachers, rectors, students, administration staff …) of the University, in the second session dedicated to the question. During the first, held two weeks ago, it was decided to postpone the evaluations for fifteen days in order to maintain the face-to-face format. According to that agreement, face-to-face exams were to begin next Monday. However, the pressure from opponents of that format has not eased during the past two weeks. On the contrary: last Friday, the rector was subjected to an ‘escrache’ by a group of students belonging to the ‘UMU in struggle’ movement at the entrance to the Rectorate.

The meeting lasted for more than three hours of discussion between those in favor of maintaining face-to-face exams and those who advocated the tests ‘online’. The face-to-face ones, some defend, offer more guarantees of equity in the evaluation, among other reasons, because it is much more complicated for students to copy. In fact, last July, when all the exams were carried out electronically after confinement, the UMU had the highest pass rate in its history. In return, the higher grades were lowered, since the format of the tests does not favor the students who know more. Supporters of ‘online’ have raised health and security reasons, and have recalled the difficulty of avoiding crowds at the entrances and exits to classrooms and travel.

The representatives of the students transferred to the meeting the decision of the Plenary of the Student Council of the University of Murcia (CEUM), in which members of all the faculties and centers participated, and which was ratified in their position to claim the evaluation modality no presential. For the students, the epidemiological situation in the Region of Murcia continues to be critical, which is why they demanded a “change in criteria.”

UPCT students also showed their rejection of the face-to-face tests on Wednesday. The movement called Committee 3-21 organized last night a posting of posters around the Polytechnic University of Cartagena in which it warns of its fear of the opposite: “the danger of face-to-face exams, the inefficiency of the UPCT when it comes to not turning the classrooms into a source of contagion and the absence of the rector Beatriz Miguel Hernández and her lack of communication ”are their complaints.