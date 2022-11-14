The cetaceans that move along the coast of the Region accumulate contaminants from human activity in their tissues, especially those of agricultural and industrial origin, some of which have been banned for some time, such as the pesticide known as DDT. A study by the University of Murcia carried out with samples taken from dozens of animals stranded on beaches in the Autonomous Community over the last decade proves that numerous chemical compounds reach the sea, remain active for years in the body of water and settle in the body of dolphins, pilot whales, whales and sperm whales.

The importance of this study, led by UMU Professor of Toxicology Emma Martínez López and which has just been published in the journal ‘Science of Total Environment’, lies in the finding that toxic compounds such as organochlorine pesticides – agricultural – and biphenols polychlorinated and polybrominated –the latter two of industrial origin– become strong in the organism of the eight species of cetaceans with a habitual presence in the Mediterranean, which may have consequences for the good health of a group of vulnerable fauna.

A research team from the University of Murcia has analyzed dozens of dolphins, pilot whales, whales and sperm whales



This scientific work is also a warning about the toxic substances that reach the sea through the air and rivers, caused by economic activities that take place near the coast, and that could also affect people if they move to the food chain.

Sampling of tissue from a dolphin stranded on a beach in the Region of Murcia. /



UMU



Chemical pole in Cartagena



The presence of these toxins in the cetaceans analyzed, the study assures, is consistent with the environment in which they live: a wide stretch of coast with little urbanization but with intense agricultural activity and a powerful pole of chemical and energy industry in Cartagena.

The levels of toxicity found in marine mammals stranded in the Southeast are somewhat lower than those recorded in cetaceans from areas of the Mediterranean located further north. Emma Martínez points out to LA VERDAD that it may be because these are studies carried out years ago, which would explain a lower prevalence of contamination in tissues today.

The tissue samples have been provided for years by the staff of the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Center



“We cannot relax because it is possible that some prohibited compounds continue to be used. DDT, for example, is still used in North Africa, and although it is a very stable contamination, which does not move much in the marine environment, it is important that we carry out continuous control”, explains the UMU toxicologist .

Emma Martínez’s research team has the important support of the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Center, dependent on the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Emergencies. Thanks to the samples provided by the staff of this service of the Autonomous Community over the years, the UMU has a significant volume of samples and a lot of information on the environmental contamination of the waters of the Region.