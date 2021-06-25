The

University of Murcia (UMU) is concerned about its accounts, in which the pandemic leaves a considerable hole due to the loss of income and increased expenses. This was revealed this Friday in the Governing Council of the institution, where it was “clear and necessary to claim that in the next multi-year financing plan, to be negotiated with the Autonomous Community, the nominative subsidy

fully cover the costs of official and labor personnel of the university». During the session, the manager of the UMU, José Antonio Cascales, presented the general accounts of the University of Murcia for the year 2020, which show a «

Dissaving of 4,209,000 euros, mainly due to loss of income suffered as a result of the pandemic and the expenses derived from it ”.

The Governing Council established the

dates of the Ebau for the next course, which will be on June 6, 7 and 8 in the first call and July 4, 5 and 6 in the second.

During the session, the results of the Veterinary Hospital Clinic Foundation and the company Ticarum itself were analyzed. The rector, José Luján, began the session of the Governing Council by congratulating the members of the university community awarded or distinguished from the previous session of the Governing Council, highlighting the entry of the dean of the Faculty of Social Work, Jerónimo Molina Cano, in the Royal Academy of Political and Moral Sciences; and the appointment of the professor of the Faculty of Letters José María Pozuelo Yvancos, as corresponding academic of the Royal Spanish Academy, known this morning. It was also reported the delivery of the San Francisco Asís Medal to Professor Francisco Cuello Gijón, from the Veterinary Faculty, in recognition of his teaching and research work and the Award of the Association of Historical Memory of the Region of Murcia to the professor from the Faculty of Letters, Pedro María Egea Bruno. Luján also congratulated Professor Jorge Novella, from the Faculty of Philosophy, for his appointment as Adoptive Son of the city of Águilas.

In matters of Studies, the proposal of the study plan was approved, which is sent to Aneca for verification, of the new Interuniversity Master in Electrochemistry, Science and Technology to be developed with several universities.