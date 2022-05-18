A woman looks at the promotional poster for ‘Sofia will return’. / UMU

The University of Murcia (UMU), through the Chair of Human Rights and Rights of Nature and the Transfer research group ‘The law through the Arts’, will lead between May 26 and 29 the debate on the climate refugees to the Regional Film Library. It will be in a film forum about the screening of the fictional documentary ‘Sofía Volverá’ by director Joaquín Lisón, which can be seen on May 26 at 8:00 p.m.

Passes and talks May 26 (8:00 p.m.).

‘Climate refugees’, by professors Esperanza Orihuela and Teresa Vicente.

may 27th. (8:00 p.m.).

‘Rights of Nature, SDGs, International Peace and Security. By Eva María Rubio and Carlos Gil.

May 28. (9:30 p.m.).

‘Degradation of the Mar Menor, EU and refugee camp’. By Ana María Aldaz and Teresa Sancho.

May 29. (6:00 p.m.).

'The Experience of the ILP del Mar Menor before the United Nations'

«’Sofia will return’ is the story of the first refugee for environmental reasons in the Mar Menor. It is the story of a 12-year-old girl who in October 2019, the death of fish in the lagoon changes her life forever. Her father, a fisherman affected by the fishing stoppage, decides to sell his boat and start a new life in Canada. Sofía becomes the first refugee for environmental reasons in the Mar Menor and she will not return until 2056 », reads the synopsis of the documentary.