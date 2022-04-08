The government of the University of Murcia has carried out its proposal to increase the class hours assigned to the professors who teach less in order to save themselves the hiring, next year, of dozens of associates, who usually take care of the overload of hours. The reform has been approved after a long debate within the Governing Council of the UMU. In fact, it has gone ahead with 41 votes in favor and 12 against, when the usual is a broader consensus. The reform of the academic dedication regulations has unleashed this morning the protest at the gates of the Rectorate of unions and associates, who denounce that the changes suppose a “disguised ERE” and will imply the dismissal “of dozens of associate professors”.

UMU professors (full professors, full professors, contracted…) have different teaching quotas depending on their seniority and the ‘living’ research six-year terms they have accumulated, in addition to other merits. This structure is the result of the combination of the regulations approved by former Minister Wert and those of the UMU. Thus, those who accumulate more teaching, six-year terms, merits and seniority, generally have fewer class hours. From 320 per year (for those who have less six-year terms) to 160 for those who have more merits.

Under these conditions, the UMU usually lacks professionals to attend to all the scheduled teaching, which is why it usually resorts to hiring associates to attend to it, about 70 new ones each year. To contain this expense and balance the teaching quota of hundreds of professors, the institution will increase the quota of class hours for those who teach the least, eliminating the reduction of various concepts now in force, which would also avoid extra hiring.

The unions and associates understand instead that the reform will mean “the dismissal of 25% of the staff of associate professors (240 of about 800), “who are the most vulnerable link of all the workers of the University, and who work with precarious conditions and salary”, denounce the associates. The unions, in addition, complain that the changes “have not been negotiated” and accuse the Rectorate of “lack of transparency”.

The University of Murcia intends to “revalue teaching activity as a right and duty of the teaching staff as essential as research, transfer or management.” In addition, the University affirms that with this new model it aims to correct«.

the pattern of constant growth of part-time contracts in order to ensure the professional career of full-time professors and favor the full-time incorporation of young postdoctoral researchers and associate professors accredited to ANECA figures«.

The Rectorate defends itself against the accusations of “lack of transparency” alluding that “the unions represented refused to continue negotiating in the second of the meetings held and limited themselves exclusively to demanding the withdrawal of the draft of the document presented for discussion. Without prejudice to respecting the right of the union sections to express their opinion, the government team does not share this perception about the lack of transparency and participation.

Another point that was discussed was the increase in places with new titles next academic year 2022-2023. 6,821 places will be offered for undergraduate studies, 2,964 for master’s degrees and 1,010 for doctorates. This year, Data Science and Engineering (40 places), Occupational Therapy (36 places) and Communication and Media Studies (30 places) are incorporated into the catalog of undergraduate degrees.

