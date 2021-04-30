The Governing Council of the University of Murcia (UMU) approved the new scales that it will apply for the hiring of medical assistants (the first step in the teaching career). The new table of scores, which had generated some controversy among some researchers who consider that they lose options, gives more weight to work experience that until now, and the research, in absolute numbers, loses relevance. All in all, research continues to have the highest percentage on the scale.

As explained by the UMU, the «necessary updating» of the scales for the selection of teaching assistant doctor, associate teaching staff and substitute teaching staff adapts the criteria for the selection of teaching staff «to the new reality of the university, both nationally and internationally, as a result of the development of the European Higher Education Area. These new scales are adapted to the international quality seal HRS4R (‘Human Resources Strategy for Researchers’) that the UMU is implementing for the recruitment of its teaching and research staff ».

In the case of medical assistants, the new scale indicates that the formation will weigh 25% (currently it is between 35% and 40%). Teaching will account for 25% of the total score, when currently they can only weigh between 5% and 10%. The research will lose value, and will remain at 50%, up from 55% -60% today. «These new scales, the result of a long period of analysis and debate, will contribute to simplify the processing of hiring and establish a weight of 50% of the research activity in the case of assistant professors, assigning the same percentage to professional experience in the case of associate teaching staff. The training and teaching carried out will have a weight of 25% in both scales ”, the UMU assured this Friday.

The Governing Council of the UMU also analyzed in its session this Friday the protocols approved by the organizing committee of the entrance exams to the University (Ebau) that will be held in June and July. In the June call, the number of venues will be fifteen, and Around 500 people will participate, including personnel from the UMU, the UPCT and the Ministry of Education and Culture. During the development of these tests, security measures similar to those of the last year will be applied, “with the assurance that the experience acquired will guarantee that they are carried out in a safe environment”.