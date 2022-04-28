THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:36



The University of Murcia will offer a total of 6,821 new places for undergraduate studies next year, which represents an increase over last year’s offer, which stood at 6,756 vacancies. This figure, approved by the Governing Council of the educational institution, was endorsed on Wednesday by the coordinating committee of the single university district of the Region of Murcia.

Among the novelties of the next academic year, the launch of three new degree titles stands out: Data Science and Engineering (Faculty of Informatics), which will have 40 places; Occupational Therapy (Sociosanitary Sciences of Lorca), with an offer of 36 places; and Communication and Media Studies (Faculty of Communication and Documentation), in which there will be 30 vacancies.

With regard to master’s studies, the approved offer reaches 2,964 places and it is expected that the catalog of studies will be expanded with the following titles:

– Master in Digital Society: Research and Analysis of Social Transformations (Faculty of Economics)

– Master in Business Sustainability (Faculty of Economics)

– Master’s Degree in Nursing in the Attention and Care of Critical Patients (Faculty of Nursing)

– Master’s Degree in Cybersecurity (Faculty of Computer Science)

– Master in Software Engineering (Faculty of Computer Science)

-Master in Clinical Management, Quality and Patient Safety (School of Medicine)

With regard to doctoral programmes, there will be 1,010 places, and the Didactics of Experimental Sciences program will be launched. On the other hand, on April 8, the Governing Council also approved the academic calendar for the 2022/2023 academic year, which will begin on September 5. The first semester will end on December 9 and, after the exam period, the second semester will begin on January 18 and end on May 5.

UPCT



The academic offer in undergraduate degrees from the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) for the 22/23 academic year will be articulated through 19 degrees in which 1,140 places will be offered for new students. New Data Science and Engineering, title in which up to 40 students can enroll. The two double degrees of Industrial Electronic Engineering and Automation + Biomedical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering + Engineering in Industrial Design and Product Development, contemplate 15 seats each.

Thus, the number of places offered in most of the degrees and joint programs is maintained, according to the document approved this Wednesday by the coordinating commission of the single university district of the Region of Murcia.

By centers, the Higher Technical School of Industrial Engineering offers 435 places: 25 for the degree in Industrial Design and Product Development; 25 for Biomedical Engineering; 50 in Electrical Engineering; 75 in Automatic and Industrial Electronic Engineering; 80 for the degree in Engineering in Industrial Technologies; 100 in Mechanical Engineering; 50 in Industrial Chemical Engineering and 15 in the aforementioned double degrees.

The vacancies for the degree in Industrial Organization Engineering taught by the Defense University Center (CUD) at the General Air Academy will be determined by the Royal Decree on the provision of vacancies in the Armed Forces. The Higher Technical School of Agronomic Engineering offers 60 places in its degree in Agrifood Engineering and Biological Systems.

The School of Civil Engineering and Mining offers 90 places for the next course: 45 for the degree in Civil Engineering and another 45 for the Engineering of Mineral Resources and Energy. The Higher Technical School of Naval and Oceanic Engineering offers 50 places for new entrants for their degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Systems Engineering.

The Higher Technical School of Telecommunications Engineering launches 180 places: 40 of the degree in Data Science and Engineering; 70 in the degrees of Telecommunications Systems Engineering and Telematics Engineering.

The Higher Technical School of Architecture and Building offers 115 places: 75 in the degree in Fundamentals of Architecture and 40 in Building Engineering. The Faculty of Business Sciences will be able to enroll 210 new students: 160 in the degree in Business Administration and Management and 50 in Tourism.

The new interuniversity degree in Data Science and Engineering will train in disciplines such as data mining, artificial intelligence, ‘machine learning’ or technologies for ‘smart cities’. These studies will be offered jointly and with identical content at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena and at the University of Murcia.

Another novelty is the dual mention for the degree in Telecommunication Systems Engineering. Students will complete 20% of their study credits with a contract at the multinational AED dedicated to electronic programming for the automotive sector. This is the first university degree in the Region of Murcia in which part of the teachings are taken directly in a company. It will allow students in the 4th year of the degree in Telecommunication Systems Engineering to take the final year at the University and at the AED company, based in the Fuente Álamo Technology Park.