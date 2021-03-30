The University of Murcia (UMU) and the Murcia Region Development Institute (INFO) renewed this Tuesday a collaboration agreement for the development of entrepreneurship activities which was first subscribed in May 2019.

The signature of this agreement supposes the contribution of 20,000 euros by INFO to finance activities of the UMU Entrepreneurship Office during the year 2021. As pointed out by Alicia Rubio, Vice-Rector for Employment, Entrepreneurship and Society of the UMU, the main lines of action to which this endowment will be allocated economics are: the academic entrepreneurs program, the entrepreneurial skills program and the social entrepreneurship program.

The event was attended by, among others, José Luján, rector of the UMU; Valle Miguélez, Minister of Business, Industry and Spokesperson of CARM; Diego Rodríguez-Linares, director of INFO; and Alicia Rubio, vice-rector for Employment, Entrepreneurship and Society of the UMU.