The lives of Deportivo and Numancia have traveled a parallel path in recent times. The two left Second Hand on the last day of last season with the shadow of the Fuenlabrada Case accompanying them. For 23 years the Sorianos had not seen themselves outside of professional football; 40 nothing less the coruñeses. The two started this campaign as clear favorites for promotion, a goal that disappeared from their horizons at the first change. Thus, with the maximum prize of remaining in the future First RFEF, they join their paths again this afternoon in Riazor (7:00 p.m.). Life is so similar that they meet again almost stuck, with a single point of difference in favor of the blue and white and with the leadership at stake.

The match will be the umpteenth final for both, a consequence of living permanently on the wire. They had them to save themselves from relegation to Second. They then had them to try to get into the top three of their respective subgroups. And they will have it this afternoon to take the leadership and take a firm step to approach the future First RFEF, a goal as sad as it is indispensable. The game was already transcendental, but its importance multiplied after the victory of Racing de Ferrol against Marino (2-0), who momentarily places the Ferrolanos first with 33 points.

But the past black is already past and the Riazor match, despite the anguish, presents two teams that are in good dynamics. Numancia lands in A Coruña after three consecutive victories with ten goals in favor, a whole letter of introduction. Deportivo, despite falling last weekend in Langreo, have won their last four home games and adds five without conceding a goal. Rubén de la Barrera has hidden his cards during the week, but is expected to maintain the block of the last games with the return of Raí to eleven instead of Rayco as the only novelty. Also Álex Huerta will bet on continuity and could bet on the same eleven that beat Racing de Ferrol last day.