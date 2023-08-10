The Emirate of Umm Al Quwain Committee for the Federal National Council Elections, affiliated to the National Elections Committee, held its first meeting to discuss the ongoing preparations for the Federal National Council elections.

The committee discussed its mechanism of work represented in providing everything related to technical, technical and administrative matters related to the conduct of the electoral process, and following up on everything necessary for the success of the elections, stressing its readiness to provide all means of support to members of the electoral bodies.

The Chairman of the Committee, Counselor Rashid Juma Humaid Al Ali, affirmed the Committee’s readiness to contribute to the success of the fifth round of the Federal National Council elections, which are of great importance in strengthening the Shura approach, and consolidating the true political participation of citizens in national decision-making.

He appreciated the cooperation of the concerned authorities in the emirate with the committee, in order to provide a successful electoral experience that reflects the orientations of the members of the electoral bodies with full transparency and integrity.

During its first meeting, the committee was briefed on the developments of the executive instructions, and announced its readiness to ensure the implementation of an electoral cycle characterized by the highest standards of accuracy and transparency, in a way that enhances the successes of the past four electoral cycles.

The committee affirmed the provision of all capabilities to provide the necessary services, facilities and support to members of the electoral bodies participating in the electoral process, stressing that it is fully prepared to receive members of the electoral bodies at the committee’s headquarters in the Ministry of Community Development center in Umm Al Quwain.

It is noteworthy that the National Elections Committee approved the formation of the “UAE Committees” for the Federal National Council elections, whose tasks include drawing up the general framework for the electoral process and supervising the conduct of the elections, approving the formation of sub-committees and defining their tasks and specializations, contributing to awareness and education efforts related to elections, and setting guiding rules for the conduct of elections. The electoral process.