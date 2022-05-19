The Umbrella Academy is about to arrive on Netflix with its Season 3, of which you can finally see the official trailer. Yes the Gerard Way cartoon (ex-lead singer of My Chemical Romance) will arrive on June 22 on the rival streaming platform of Amazon Prime Video and Disney +.

Among the cast members there is also Elliot Page, an actor who will play Viktor and no longer Vanya, probably following its transition, he no longer felt like he was wearing a woman’s clothes. But what changes in Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy? The trailer shown on Twitter and YouTube shows it to us.

A super rivalry between brothers and sisters. The third season of The Umbrella Academy arrives June 22, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/sU3zUMH4Ey – Netflix Italy (@NetflixIT) May 19, 2022

In the new episodes of The Umbrella Academy, the Hargreeves brothers will have to manage another group of superheroes who lived in another institution: the Sparrow. In the second season of the exclusive Netflix TV series, the superhero brothers have lived in a very particular historical period, in fact we are talking about the 60s. Moment where it is from a social point of viewboth from a geopolitical point of view there have been a series of changes: the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the Cold War, and then moving into the hippie world.

And if the second season had more surprises than the first, you can certainly expect even more surprises with the third one it will be a completely original story. Yes, because the comic book adaptation ended with the second season. So the writers have complete freedom of action, always remaining consistent with the events and with the personality of the various characters. In short, surely one awaits you action-packed season focused primarily on the rivalry between the Hargreeves and the Sparrowbut there will be no shortage of stories that will deepen the individual characters, as happened with Season 1 and Season 2.

So, you just have to wait for June 22 then watch Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy in one go, perhaps in the company of friends, whether they are near or far.