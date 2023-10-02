‘The Umbrella Academy’, the series based on the comics written by the singer Gerard Wayand illustrated by the Brazilian Gabriel Baconfirmed the arrival of its fourth season, which will represent the end of its story and the definitive end of the successful production of Netflix. Your developer, Steve Blackmanindicated that this last installment will be incredible and that it will keep fans on the edge of their seats until the last minutes, thus increasing the expectations that already existed for the end of the famous superhero series.

For this reason, in this note we will tell you all the details about the premiere of season four of the story about adoptive brothers with supernatural abilities.

When will ‘The Umbrella Academy 4’ come out?

Through a publication on his official Twitter account (now X), ‘The Umbrella Academy’ confirmed that Its fourth and final season, which will have six episodes, will premiere in 2024, although they did not give details regarding the exact date of its release. The announcement was made through a video where they congratulated the main characters of the story on their birthday, since they were all born on October 1, 1989.

Where to watch ‘The Umbrella Academy’?

The fourth season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’as well as the previous three, can be seen exclusively by Netflix, platform in charge of developing the project. The series began broadcasting in 2019 and, from there, greatly increased its legion of fans, who are waiting to see how the story about the Hargreeves brothers concludes.

What is ‘The Umbrella Academy’ about?

The fiction follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who work to find out the mysterious death of their father. Meanwhile, they will have to deal with the very different personalities and abilities that each one possesses. Each member of this special group of superheroes was adopted by inventor Reginald Hargreeves when news broke of 43 pregnant women mysteriously giving birth on the same day, and they consist of Vanya, Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Number Five and Ben.

Years after becoming famous as superheroes, the Hargreeves brothers meet again on the occasion of their father’s death. There they will meet the return of Five, the same one who disappeared when he used his power to travel to the future; but he comes with a message: the apocalypse is approaching on a specific date and they must save the world.

The story of the Hargreeves brothers began in 2019, the year the series began airing. Photo: Netflix

What is the cast of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 4?

Elliot Page as Vanya/Viktor Hargreeves

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargeeves

David Castaneda as Diego Hargreeves

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Aidan Gallagher as Five Hargreeves/Number Five

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves/Number Six

Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves

Nick Offerman as Gene Thibedeau

Megan Mullally as Jean Thibedeau

