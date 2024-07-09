In 2019, the first season of Netflix arrived The Umbrella Academyan adaptation of the comic of the same name. Now, five years after this event, in 2024 we will finally witness the end of this show. In this way, Today a new trailer of the long-awaited conclusion has been shared.

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy will premiere on August 8 on Netflix. Unlike previous seasons, this conclusion will not consist of 10 episodes, but rather six. Although the number is smaller, the creators of this series have indicated that the finale will not only cover what was seen in the comic, but will also have a series of new things for the entire audience.

After the cataclysmic events of last season, The members of the Umbrella Academy must join forces once again to prevent the destruction of the world.The Hargreeves siblings were scattered after the climactic showdown at Hotel Oblivion caused their timeline to completely reset. Stripped of their powers, they are each left to fend for themselves and find a new normal, with widely varying degrees of success.

Remember, the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy It will premiere on August 8 on Netflix. In related topics, this is what critics thought about the third season of the series.

Author’s Note:

The end of a series is never easy, especially with so few episodes available. In recent years we have seen monumental failures in the final stretch, and I hope that The Umbrella Academy may be an exception, not a guarantee, this time.

Via: Netflix