Just a month after its premiere on Netflix, Today a new trailer for the third season of The Umbrella Academy. This preview gives us a glimpse of the adventures that await our protagonists, who will have to stop the possible destruction of the world after the temporal paradox that was created at the end of the second season.

The interesting thing is that the third season of The Umbrella Academy will start to touch stories that have not yet been seen in the comics. In this way, the trailer gives us the first look at the expected confrontation between the Umbrella Academy and the Sparrow Academy. This is the description of the third season:

“After bringing to an end the 1963 doomsday, the Umbrella Academy returns to the present, convinced that they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this forgotten timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize that things aren’t exactly (well, not at all) how they left them. Enter Sparrow Academy. Smart, graceful, and as warm as a sea of ​​icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent showdown that turns out to be the least of everyone’s worries. Overcoming challenges, losses, and surprises of their own, and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc on the Universe (something they may have caused), now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and arguably better family to to help them correct what their arrival did wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a timeline hiccup?

Along with this, the poster for this season has also been shared.

Remember, the third season of The Umbrella Academy Coming to Netflix on June 22.

Editor’s note:

History has shown us that continuing a series without the source material has negative results. Series like Game of Thrones and anime like Fullmetal Alchemist suffered from this. However, this does not mean that The Umbrella Academy will suffer the same fate. We can only trust the writers.

Via: Netflix.