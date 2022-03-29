In 2020, Netflix reported that Elliot Page would continue to play his role in “The umbrella academy”, after he announced that he is a trans person. At the time, few details were known about her character and whether she would remain as she has been portrayed in the plot.

With the passage of time, finally, the production has shared new information about the series. This Tuesday the 29th, it was announced that Page’s role will be renamed and will now be called Viktor Hargreeves. The publication is accompanied by a photograph of season 3 of the Netflix series, based on the graphic novels by Gerard Way.

The actor announced the news through his social networks with the caption: “Meet Viktor Hargreeves”. Netflix shared the tweet, adding: “Welcome to the family Viktor, we are so happy you are here.”

Viktor Hargreeves is the new member of the peculiar family of the Netflix series. Photo: Netflix

Previously, Page brought to life Vanya Hargreeves, whose superpower involves unleashing force through the use of sound. Although her character changes identity, little is known about her plot. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 arrives June 22, 2022.

What will happen in “The umbrella academy 3?

The official synopsis reads as follows: After ending the cataclysm of 1963, the members of “The umbrella academy” return home to the present, convinced that they have prevented the initial Apocalypse and have fixed this timeline once and for all. forgotten by God.

But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly where they left them: Sparrow Academy has arrived. Smart, stylish, and as warm as a sea of ​​icebergs, the Sparrows immediately engage the Umbrellas in a violent encounter that turns out to be the least of everyone’s worries.