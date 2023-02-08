The Umbrella Academypopular supernatural series based on the comic by Gerard Bay And Gabriel Ba, is finally ready to reappear on the small screen; filming has begun and the first images from the set are being shared. The upcoming fourth season will probably be the last of the series and we will see all the particularly prominent characters seen so far participate in it.

In fact, in one of the photos taken on the set, we find the entire cast of protagonists together with the showrunner Steve Blackman. Elliot Page (Victor), Aidan Gallagher (Five), Justin H. Min (Well), David Castaneda (Diego), Tom Hopper (Luther), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison) e Ritu Arya (Lila) are finally ready to put on the clothes of the Hargreeves.

The latest cycle of the series will also see the highly anticipated return of Colm Feore as Sir Reginald. Showrunner Steve Blackman seems to be particularly enthusiastic about the trend taken by the series which, according to him, is ready to tell a story that “will keep fans in suspense until the last few minutes”. In short, with certain premises, the expectations for this last season of The Umbrella Academy can only be very high; while waiting for the filming to end, we just have to imagine what the writers’ mind has kept in store for us up to now.