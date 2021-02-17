The umbrella academy 2 It ended with the Hargreeves brothers saving the world from another apocalypse, but also with the return of Reginald and Ben as part of the Sparrow academy. Now, fans are waiting for the third season to know the fate of the characters.

Previously, Netflix indicated that the third season would begin its recordings in February 2021 and end in August of the same year, if the health crisis did not cause further delays. To the joy of his followers, Elliot page confirmed the start of filming through Instagram.

Through his social networks, Page shared a photograph showing the classic chair from the filming set. The umbrella academy logo and the number of the next season also appear, but did not provide further details about it.

The wait is over for the fans of the show. Photo: Instagram capture

What will we see in The umbrella academy 3?

The series tells us about the lives of the members of a superhero family called Hargreeves. They all work together at the Umbrella Academy to solve their father’s mysterious death, while facing many conflicts due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

After the events of the second season, the Hargreeves will have to repair the problems generated after reaching their current era. In addition, the superhero family will have to deal with new and mysterious characters that could put their existence in danger.

It is nothing less than the members of the Sparrow academy, an alternative version of the protagonists and possessors of supernatural abilities.

Who makes up the Sparrow Academy?

Justin Cornwell: Marcus (number 1)

Justin H. Min: Ben (number 2)

Britne Oldford: Fei (number 3)

Jake Epstein: Alphonso (number 4)

Genesis Rodríguez: Sloane (number 5)

Cazzie David: Jayme (number 6)

Psykronium cube named Christopher (number 7).