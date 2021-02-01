The renowned Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy, has grown in popularity around the world in the wake of the end of the second season. This fictional show, which is based on the comics of Gerard way, caught fans for its originality and humor.

Due to the success of the show, many fans are looking forward to the arrival of the third installment, which will show a new group of superheroes who belong to the Sparrow academy. Now, thanks to a recent post by the actor Justin min (Ben), it is known which uniform the characters will wear.

Through Twitter, the actor shared a photo of the antagonists, who are wearing a blue jacket that has the logo of a sparrow, image related to your group name.

The sparrow academy. Photo: Twitter / Justin Min

Let’s remember that these new members arrived as a result of the time travel that the Hargreeves brothers made in the second season of The Umbrella Academy.

The members of The sparrow academy They are an alternate version of the protagonists and are also possessors of supernatural abilities.

Who makes up the Sparrow Academy?

Justin Cornwell: Marcus (number 1)

Justin H. Min: Ben (number 2)

Britne Oldford: Fei (number 3)

Jake Epstein: Alphonso (number 4)

Genesis Rodríguez: Sloane (number 5)

Cazzie David: Jayme (number 6)

Psykronium cube named Christopher (number 7).

What is The Umbrella Academy about?

The series tells us about the lives of the members of a superhero family called Hargreeves. They all work together in the Umbrella Academy to solve the mysterious death of their father, while facing many conflicts due to their divergent personalities and abilities.