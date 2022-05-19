Netflix in the official trailer for “The umbrella academy 3″ shows new images of the Sparrows fighting the Hargreeves . Also, the surprise return of pogo and the new world-eater threat, Kugelblitz.

I mean, with this little sneak peek into the season, we know we’ll see the Umbrellas finally making their way back to the present. This, only to discover that they created a time paradox, where his adoptive father, Reginald Hargreeves, he took care of a different group of children in the past and created the Sparrow Academy, run by an alternate version of the deceased Ben. Likewise, the Umbrellas also learn that a destructive entity is being unleashed that threatens to consume the entire world.

What can we expect this new season?

In this new season we will follow the Hargreeves in an unknown timeline. At the same time, we will learn about the new location of the Hotel Obsidian (a nod to Hotel Oblivion from the comics); plus a new threat, the Kugelblitz, which was apparently created in an underground structure similar to the one that housed a look-alike in the comics.

This Netflix series that is developed by “Moon Knight” lead writer Jeremy Slater and created by showrunner Steve Blackman. Photo: Netflix.

What is the cast of the series?

“The umbrella academy” stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David CastanedaEmmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Adam Godley, Colm Feore, Justin H. Min and Ritu Arya.

Trailer for “The umbrella academy 3″