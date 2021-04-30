The third installment of The Umbrella academy is one of the most anticipated of Netflix. To the joy of fans, the series based on Gerard Way’s comics already started filming in mid-February 2021.

Due to this, Elliot Page, actor who gives life to Vanya Hargreeves, shared a new photograph on his social networks where he appears with his cast partner, Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), on set.

Elliot Page and Emmy Raver-Lampman at The Umbrella academy 3 redness. Photo: Instagram / Elliot Page

Along with the image, the artist commented with the heart and umbrella symbols as a way of showing his affection for the series. Also, some followers could not help showing their enthusiasm and thanked Page for revealing a little behind the scenes of fiction.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the footage The umbrella academy 3 they had been delayed and now they have resumed with all the security measures to prevent any contagion.

What will we see in The Umbrella academy 3?

The series tells us about the lives of the members of a superhero family called Hargreeves. They all work together at the Umbrella Academy to solve the mysterious death of their father, while facing many conflicts due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

After the events of the second season, the Hargreeves must repair the problems generated after reaching their current era. In addition, the superhero family will have to deal with new and mysterious characters that could endanger their existence.

It is nothing less than the members of the Sparrow academy, an alternative version of the protagonists and possessors of supernatural abilities.