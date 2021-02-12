The renowned Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy, has grown in popularity around the world in the wake of the end of the second season. This fictional show, which is based on the comics of Gerard way, caught fans for its originality and humor.

Due to the success of the show, a new report from the Variety portal noted that the protagonists Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min got a pay raise from Netflix.

According to the website, the six actors joined before the third season of the fiction is confirmed to ask for a salary increase, for which each one would receive more than $ 200,000 per episode.

Likewise, the medium mentioned that a person close to the series explained that Elliot page He also got an increase in his salary despite not having directly participated in the negotiations, since his earnings were higher than those of his colleagues when he first entered the program. However, the actor would have supported the effort of the main group.

The umbrella academy 3 will begin filming in Toronto on February 8, 2021 under the false name Chroma, this in order to avoid leaks of the plot or unexpected visits.

What is The Umbrella Academy about?

The series tells us about the lives of the members of a superhero family called Hargreeves. They all work together in the Umbrella Academy to solve the mysterious death of their father, while facing many conflicts due to their divergent personalities and abilities.