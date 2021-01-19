The second season of The Umbrella academy ended with the Hargreeves brothers saving the world from another apocalypse, but also with the return of Reginald and Ben as part of the sparrow academy. That would be one of the consequences of traveling to the past and altering history.

The last chapter left many doubts about the future of fiction. In this regard, a new theory by Screenrant indicates that the Sparrow Academy would not be the only new group that we would see on the screen, but there would also be a third founded by Grace after discovering Reginald’s plans in the past.

With her scientific mind, she would have spied on and followed Reginald during his 1989 world adoption season, picking up the babies he rejected and raising them in her own superhero team. Their purpose: to counter the Sparrow Academy should the occasion arise.

With such a grouping, the Hargreeves brothers could glimpse what their lives might have been like with a caring parent, rather than an alien who sees them only as weapons. Because of this, it would be very difficult for them to fix the timeline and deny their alternate selves a happy life with their mother.

What will we see in The Umbrella academy 3?

In the following season, the Hargreeves must repair the problems generated after reaching their current era. In addition, the superhero family will have to deal with new and mysterious characters that could put their existence in danger.

As reported by Netflix through its social networks, The Umbrella academy 3 will begin its recordings in February 2021 and will end in August of the same year. In this way, some web portals speculate that a third part of the fictional series could reach the streaming service in early 2022.