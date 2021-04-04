The renowned Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy, has grown in popularity around the world in the wake of the end of the second season. This show, which is based on the comics of Gerard way, caught fans for its mix of drama and humor.

After months of waiting, it was confirmed that the fiction began filming the third installment in mid-February. Nevertheless, Tom hopper, actor who gives life to Luther hargreeves, confirmed in a recent interview for Collider, that the show is still in the early stages of production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, the protocols against COVID-19 say that we have shorter days, which means that the actual duration of the shoot will be much longer. But yes, we are very close to the beginning. We are not that far at the moment, so we have a long way to go, but it is good, ”commented the artist.

Likewise, Hopper stated that, for now, he feels comfortable in the work environment. “The best is the material, the work is incredible, so every day on set is, as I say, a joy and a lot of fun.”

What will we see in The Umbrella Academy 3?

The series tells us about the lives of the members of a superhero family called Hargreeves. They all work together in the Umbrella Academy to solve the mysterious death of their father, while facing many conflicts due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

After the events of the second season, the Hargreeves will have to repair the problems generated after reaching their current days. In addition, the superhero family will have to deal with new and mysterious characters that could endanger their existence.

It is nothing less than the members of the sparrow academy, an alternative version of the protagonists and possessors of supernatural abilities.