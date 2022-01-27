The third season of The umbrella academy is still in its production phase, but this has not prevented new updates from coming to light about what is to come. Recently, Javon Walton, known for his participation in Euphoria 2, has confessed that he will be part of the series of Netflix.

Javon Walton surprised with his participation in Euphoria 2. Photo: HBO Max

In an interview with the Complex portal, in which he was asked about his next projects, the actor confirmed the news; however, he kept in reserve which character he will play.

“The euphoria has led me to other great opportunities, for which I am very grateful,” Walton said. “I have some other projects coming up soon and I’m really excited about that. I’m in The umbrella academy for its new season, season 3″, he stated.

So far, Netflix has also not mentioned who Walton will play, so you just have to wait for new updates to the series.

What will be the episodes of The umbrella academy 3?

The third installment of the popular fiction will feature a total of 10 episodes, same amount as its predecessors. This is the list of titles of The umbrella academy, season 3, that will arrive soon to the streaming giant: