The production of “The umbrella academy” announced through its recent trailer that the third season will arrive on the platform of Netflix next June 22. The new installment will bring us the actor Elliot Page, who revealed long ago that he is a trans man. To the surprise of fans, a recent photograph of his character, Victor Hargreeves, confirmed that he too will be transgender.

Through his social networks, the actor shared an image with the caption that says: “Meet Victor Hargreeves.” This would indicate that the deadliest member of the fictional family has also made a physical transition after the events of the second season.

Netflix changes the credits of The Umbrella Academy as supporting Elliot Page. Photo: Netflix

Elliot Page with Victor Hargreeves

Victor is a key element of the series. In the first installment he is responsible for the end of the world when he finally discovers his unstoppable powers. In the second, he suffers from memory loss for most of the episodes due to the impact and lives with a woman, with whom he falls in love and who has a son with autism, until his brothers remind him who he is, avoiding not causing another. disaster.

Elliot Page as Victor Hargreeves in “The Umbrella Academy.” Photo: Twitter

What will we see in the third installment of “The umbrella academy”?

After putting an end to the cataclysm of 1963, the members of “The umbrella academy” return to their mansion in the present only to discover the Sparrow, a group of brothers also with supernatural abilities but with sinister motives, with whom they will have to fight. .