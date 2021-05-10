The University of Murcia signed this Monday the agreement with the Market Law Real State company that allows the implementation of the UM-Murcia Sport Business Chair, which aims to establish a space dedicated to research, training and dissemination in the field of sports law and the management of sports entities, according to sources from the educational institution in a statement.

The chair will focus its activity on organize training actions for the specialization of professionals in sports matters, consolidate lines of research in sports law, promote the development of studies and research and create discussion forums that influence a critical review of current legislation, among other activities.

The dean of the Faculty of Law, David Lorenzo Morillas, highlighted the relevance of this chair and explained that there are more and more demands from society in this area for which the university will be able to provide answers thanks to specialized teaching staff and collaboration with Market Law Real State. The rector of the University of Murcia, José Luján, and the lawyer and attorney of Market Law Real State, Antonio Ruiz Pérez-Bermúdez, have signed the agreement.