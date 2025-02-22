The ultras of the world crown Trump as a supreme leader

It is the new Messiah. The protagonist of the “greatest political return in history.” The “peacemaker” that deserves “a Nobel Peace Prize.” Donald Trump, instigator of the assault on the Capitol of January 6, 2021 for not knowing how at the CPAC Summit. He already said it after surviving an attempt to murder: “God saved me to make great America again.” That is, Trump is convinced that he has a divine mission that involves hardening immigration policy, restricting the rights of trans people and eliminating programs of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

However, Americans are showing their concern after the first month of Donald Trump’s second term. Different surveys on the president’s approval index have just been published in his first 30 days in office, which already point to the unpopularity of many of the signed executive orders, as well as the concern for his aspirations to expand his power. The survey performed by The Washington Post and Ipsos show that 57% of respondents believe that Trump has exceeded their authority since he assumed the position, while that of Reuters-Psos points out that 71% of the Americans believe that the rich have too much influence on the White House.

Trump not only presides over the main world power, he also marks the reactionary political agenda that follows his acolytes in Latin America and Europe. They themselves feed, as seen in that stellar appearance this Thursday night with a chainsaw in the hand of Elon Musk and Javier Milei, as if the cuts, and even more the wild, they did not carry poverty, loss of rights and sacrifices Inhumans for the most vulnerable people. Joking with a chainsaw that leaves people without pension, without social services, without subsistence or without health care is something that can be allowed the richest person in the world while despising the trail of victims by their policies.

Every messiah needs a prophet. Musk has long since put his platform X at the service of the Trump Crusade and now he intends to continue giving wings to the ultra -rightist message supporting the neo -Nazi alternative party by Germany. Although the Nazi greeting that cast Musk during the investiture of the US president might seem a banalization of evil, it is not. The billionaire knew what he was doing: five days later, an Anglican pastor from Michigan repeated the Nazi greeting and this Thursday, Trump’s ex -analysis, Steve Bannon, closed his intervention in the CPAC with a Nazi greeting to the shout of “Fight Fight, Fight”. The motto of war that Trump created in the campaign not only talked about winning the elections.

With his Nazi greeting in Prime TimeMusk gave the last symbolic attack to break another social consensus: that of the total rejection of the symbolism of a totalitarian regime that culminated with the holocaust. Broken the barrier, the extreme right no longer needs to walk with euphemisms, as AFD did with his controversial campaign poster. In his speech on Thursday, the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, celebrated the new turn of the times: “The world already looks more like we dreamed a year ago.”

Trump was wrapped his right hand, Elon Musk; His main fan of the South, Javier Milei, on his ninth trip to the US since he is president; And some classics such as Nigel Farage, first in the surveys in the United Kingdom, and the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to whom the moderate mode lasts what Trump and Musk take to call it rows. The Ultra Spanish leader, Santiago Abascal, and a good collection of US government members, in addition to another Trumpism Classic, Liz Truss, the British Prime Minister who lasted in office less time than what it takes for a lettuce in rotting in rot before a webcam of a British tabloid. And all for defending a tax reduction that was excessive even for financial markets, known for their neoliberal appetite.

The only one who seems willing to break the harmony of the reactionary international held in Washington is the leader of the French extreme right, Jordan Bardella. Before Bannon’s Nazi greeting, Bardella canceled his speech, which was scheduled for Friday, AFP reported.

As The Guardian explained, The history of CPAC reflects the recent history of the Republican Party. It began in 1974, in the middle of the Watergate crisis and the birth of a new conservative movement. The first CPAC was inaugurated by Ronald Reagan, then governor of California and future president. Even today, the conference celebrates an annual dinner in its honor.

In the corridors of the CPAC you can see a black poster, with an image of Trump in the Emperor Roman style, which says: “Third term project. For Trump 2028… and Beyond! ” In Spanish: “Project of the Third Mandate. For Trump in 2028 and beyond! ” God’s reign is eternal and it seems that the Republican does not want to be less. Repeatedly has already suggested a third command. “And they tell me that I am not allowed to postulate [a la reelección]. I’m not sure. Is that true? I am not sure, ”Trump said Thursday’s dinner with the Republican governors.

In this year’s National Republican Convention, a large poster of the Heritage Foundation welcomed the attendees at Milwaukee airport. He Think Tank Ultraconservator is the one behind Project 2025, a program that during the Trump campaign denied knowing. He has now surrounded his authors and is applying many of the chapters of the manual.

Setmayer, leader of Seneca Project, a political action committee led by women, affirms: “Trump’s deification on CPAC this year will be complete to Nausea. We have already seen a golden statue of yours. I’m not sure what will come next, but you will discover it. ” And Steve Schmidt, political strategist and campaign exoperator for George W. Bush and John McCain, Explain: “This is a show of extremists that has maintained its eccentric nature, but has taken power in the US. For any reasonable definition, what we are seeing is a meeting of fascists and political extremists. This event foreshadows what is to come. These people have immense power. We must take them seriously. Millions of Americans who voted for Trump should understand that this is what they bought. And now it is more emboldened than ever. There will be a very intense nationalism, with extremism stalking under the surface. ”

Restlessness in the EU

And all this at a time when Trump becomes a wedge within the fragile cohesion of the 27 member states of the European Union. The unity of the transatlantic allies had been the great weapon with which Ukraine has fought to Vladimir Putin. However, the unit of action – which until now had suffered small ups and downs, often starring small countries, such as Hungary – has broken. Just a month after Trump’s possession, transatlantic relationships go through their worst moment in decades.

The concern has multiplied in the European Union following the 180 degree turn that Trump has given the position on Ukraine. He has accused that country of being the culprit of the beginning of the war and, specifically, Volodimir Zelenski had not wanted to negotiate in these 36 months. The US president called the Ukrainian “dictator”: “He refuses to call elections, he is very low in the surveys.”

Steve Bannon makes a Nazi greeting during the ultra summit of Trumpism

While redoubled the pressure on Ukraine, the US multiplies the views with Russia. And Trump is not willing to take care of the security of Ukraine or that of Europe as a whole, as the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth made clear, at a meeting of the contact group for Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in the that, in addition to lowering the demands of Ukraine regarding a negotiation with Russia that Trump initiated bilaterally that same day, he pointed out that Europe should take care of its own low security The premise that the US should focus on China’s threat in the Indo -Pacific.