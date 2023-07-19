“In life as in the stadium… up to the third degree no one is condemned”. The Reggiana ultras group “Teste Quadre” sides with Manolo Portanova, the Genoa midfielder hired yesterday by the grenade club on a dry loan. The transfer ended up in the eye of the storm after a first instance sentence to six years in prison for gang sexual assault (the appeal is expected in November). Yesterday after the announcement of his signing, there was no lack of criticism from fans and politicians. But the ultras have sent out a clear message.