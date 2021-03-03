The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has formally become a target of the German domestic intelligence services, the so-called Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), for alleged activities against the fundamental law and the rule of law of its neo-Nazi wing. Spiegel Online reveals this Wednesday that the first opposition party in the Bundestag, the federal parliament, may be observed with the tools of the secret services after the public body considered that the political party is suspected of defending ultra-nationalist objectives. However, the BfV has promised before the Cologne Administrative Court to provisionally renounce the systematic monitoring of the national, regional and European deputies of that party, as well as its candidates for the German legislative elections of 2021. This resignation is due to to an AfD lawsuit against the German internal intelligence services to avoid being subjected to surveillance that has yet to be resolved by justice.

Nor can the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution make public the decision to subject the far-right party to systematic surveillance, nor can it rule on the matter. “Taking into account the open procedure and out of respect for the court, the BfV will not rule publicly on this matter,” said a spokesperson for the organization when asked by Spiegel Online. The order to subject the entire Alternative for Germany party to permanent observation is based on a 1,000-page report prepared by the federal office, in which jurists and experts on right-wing extremism have accumulated endless evidence of alleged suspects since the beginning of 2019. Attempts against the constitutional order and the rule of law by a member of the formation. As the head of the intelligence services, the Federal Minister of the Interior, Horst Seehofer, had also warned that the assumption of the step taken now must have an absolutely secure legal basis to avoid problems in court and, if necessary, be able to order the prohibition of Alternative for Germany.

The digital portal of the political weekly ensures that the report of the BfV experts offers clear evidence that Alternative for Germany violates with its political approaches the articles of the German constitution that refer to the guarantees of human dignity and democratic principles. Hundreds of speeches and public interventions by party officials at all levels serve as evidence. Decisive in giving the green light to the systematic surveillance of the formation have been the activities and growing influence of the so-called “The Wing”, the most reactionary and openly neo-Nazi fraction of the party. The president of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, had already reported last December at the conference of federal and federal interior ministers that the most radical wing of the party around Björn Höcke, leader of the AfD in the East German region of Thuringia, had gained in influence and significance, after in the last federal congress of the formation its followers accounted for practically half of the delegates.

To this must be added the open connections with far-right movements and organizations such as the so-called “Identitarian Movement” or “One Percent”, the neo-Nazi magazine Compact or the new forum for far-right thought and ideology “Institute for State Policy” in around the neo-Nazi Götz Kubitschek. Alternative for Germany was already observed until now by the regional offices for the protection of the Constitution in the East German federal states of Brandenburg, Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony. The activation last year of this systematic surveillance in these regions unleashed the alarms of the ultra-nationalist party, which is now trying to prevent judicially from being subjected to observation at the national level on the grounds that its equality of opportunities in political competition is affected. .