Demonstrators close to the Republican Party during a protest in favor of ex-marine Daniel Penny, this Wednesday in New York. MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO (Getty Images via AFP)

The hard wing of the Republicans has found a new hook pennant when the engines of the primaries for the 2024 elections begin to roar. The white ex-marine Daniel Penny, who on May 1 caused the death of a black homeless man with disorders mentally ill in the New York subway, has been lifted onto the platform of heroism by White House candidate Ron DeSantis, who has described the veteran as a “good Samaritan”; Nikki Haley, also a candidate for the presidency, who has asked the governor of New York to pardon him, or the businessman also registered in the primaries Vivek Ramaswamy, who donated $10,000 for his defense.

Penny suffocated 30-year-old Jordan Neely, who made a few coins as a lookalike for Michael Jackson and lived on the streets, after he started screaming in a subway car, saying he was hungry and didn’t care about dying. The victim, who did not assault any passenger, was immobilized by the ex-soldier with a neck lock that has been prohibited by several police departments due to its danger. After a few minutes Neely stopped moving, and although the episode was videotaped by a passenger, Penny was not apprehended. Two weeks later – a delay widely criticized by activists and Democratic politicians – he was charged with manslaughter and released on $100,000 bail.

The most radical Republicans have turned to Neely, just as they did during the 2020 presidential campaign with Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teenager who in August of that year killed two men with an assault rifle and wounded another during a long night of protests against racism and police brutality in Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was finally acquitted and the right has deployed all its media firepower so that Neely suffers the same fate. The media offensive goes mainly through Twitter, where its owner, Elon Musk, celebrated with a I like a post from the ultra among the ultras Marjorie Taylor Greene: “Jordan Neely was a violent criminal who should have been behind bars.” The Georgia congresswoman was referring to the victim’s record of 40 arrests for disorderly conduct or subway sneaking, incidents due in part to his ups and downs.

The sad end of Neely does not mean for the Republicans the verification that something is wrong in the attention to people with mental disorders in New York, or of the inhumane life of tens of thousands of homeless – in addition to the erratic municipal policies in this regard – but an opportunity to use the ex-marine as a battering ram against the Democrats. It may be that his judicial destiny is the least of it; The important thing for the most extremist Republican faction is to attack the Manhattan prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, who is investigating the case and the same one who investigated and charged Donald Trump with 34 crimes related to paying a bribe to a porn actress. .

The opportunity to feed the discourse of insecurity, which the Republicans blame on the Democratic administrations, has been opportunely taken advantage of. Bragg, who is also African-American, is the perfect target for his supposed lukewarmness when it comes to dealing with crime, despite the fact that current crime levels are comparable to those of a decade ago, when it was considered the safest city in the United States. USA. Messages like those of Taylor Greene rain pour rain. On April 17, before Neely died of “neck compression,” according to the coroner, the Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee held a rare session in New York, hearing from “victims of violent crime in Manhattan,” to frame Bragg.

“They have a manual to win elections that is based on exploiting the worst of human nature to achieve division and fear,” said Democrat Jumaane Williams, also an African-American, New York ombudsman. “And if race and social class are also involved, it’s like Christmas for them.” The degeneration of urban life, the bankruptcy of the rule of law and order, but also the fight against everything that sounds wokeThey have been the Republican engines for a long time. Some States under their control approved in 2020, after the wave of protests against racism, more serious penalties for the protesters.

GiveSendGo, the fundraising page opened by Neely’s lawyers, Christian-inspired and known for hosting campaigns in support of defendants for the assault on the Capitol and the aforementioned Rittenhouse, has raised more than two million dollars while the eulogy around Neely gets fatter the more the political battle rages. “Hero”, even “Subway Superman”, called him the representative Matt Goetz (the same one who in his day offered Rittenhouse a scholarship position once exonerated by the courts). “We are lucky to have brave souls like him, willing to do the right thing,” said Tim Pool, a well-known far-right podcaster who donated $20,000 to the cause. “We stand with good Samaritans like Daniel Penny,” DeSantis tweeted, linking to the fundraising page. “Let’s show this Marine [que] The United States has its back”, encouraged the brand new presidential candidate. “We must defeat the Soros-funded prosecutors, stop the agenda procrime of the left and take back the streets for law-abiding citizens,” he said, echoing unconfirmed reports that financier and philanthropist George Soros orchestrated the impeachment against Trump.

“A good Samaritan helps those in trouble, not drowns them,” the Rev. Al Sharpton exclaimed at Neely’s funeral in a Harlem church on May 19. While Penny’s lawyers continue to cash in on Republican fervor – more than 40,000 people have contributed so far – Neely’s funeral and burial fundraiser barely reached $130,000 last week. . Far from Twitter, visible despite the quagmire it has become lately, on message boards and marginal platforms that bring together the deepest right, comments, in much more racist and violent terms, multiply along with hoaxes and misinformation. “One less black bum on the streets of New York. Good job soldier,” read an anonymous comment on 4chan. Another called for a rope and pole for the Democrat Bragg.

