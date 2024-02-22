The most ultra wing of the Israeli Government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes advantage of any spark that jumps in the powder keg of the occupied West Bank to demand that it tighten restrictions against the Palestinians. This happened shortly after the attack that took place on Thursday morning in the vicinity of a Jewish colony next to Jerusalem, where three Palestinian attackers opened fire indiscriminately and killed an Israeli and wounded 10 others before two of them They were killed and another captured, according to police and emergency services sources.

The ultra-nationalist Ministers of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, have not been slow to demand that more weapons be distributed so that civilians can defend themselves, that more housing be built in Jewish settlements and that travel restrictions be tightened. movement for the Palestinians.

More information

The attack represents the “natural response to the massacres and crimes of the occupation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank,” Hamas justified in a statement, reports the Qatari network Al Jazeera. Although the West Bank is breaking records for violence these months, the main theater of the current war is the Palestinian fringe. Israeli troops have already killed more than 29,000 Palestinians in the Mediterranean enclave in response to the murder by Hamas members of some 1,200 people and the capture of 240 hostages on October 7 in Israeli territory.

Ben-Gvir, a well-known Jewish supremacist advocate of violence, did not take long to arrive at the scene of Thursday's attack. His reaction to the media did not differ much from his usual speech or from his statements after previous attacks: “A very big disaster has been avoided here thanks to the fact that all the police have weapons and the citizens have weapons.” And once again he did not waste the opportunity to defend, as his ministry has done, the distribution of firearms and eliminate limits on access among civilians, because “guns save lives,” he said while demanding that more restrictions be imposed. to the Palestinians.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the site of an attack this Thursday. AMMAR AWAD (REUTERS)

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

“I hope there are more and more barriers here. There will be restrictions. We have to understand that our enemies do not look for excuses. The only thing they want is to do harm. I will fight for the restrictions, it is good that the prime minister accepts my position,” he added in a direct message to Netanyahu. The Minister of National Security is one of the main defenders of Jewish settlements in the West Bank. He himself lives in one of those colonies. “The right to life of Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria (the way the West Bank is referred to) outweighs the right to freedom of movement of residents of the Palestinian Authority,” he said.

Bezalel Smotrich also addressed the prime minister, asking him to order the construction of “thousands of new homes” in the Jewish colonies of Palestine, as he published on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The two perpetrators of Thursday morning's attack who died were killed by gunfire from armed civilians or members of the security forces who were at the scene, according to local media. The attackers were originally from the Bethlehem area and two of them were brothers. None were on the radar of the Israeli authorities and they spent time preparing the attack in advance, according to these media. The events occurred around the security checkpoint that gives access to the Maale Adumin colony, on a road that leads from East Jerusalem to the Dead Sea. The attackers, always according to police sources, arrived in two vehicles armed with rifles, pistols, grenades and other weapons.

Shortly after, dozens of Israeli soldiers took the town of Beit Tamir, southeast of the city of Bethlehem. The three were from that town: brothers Muhammad Zuahara, 26, and Kadam Zuahara, 31, and Ahmad al Hush, 31, according to police data provided by the Israeli press. During the operation, the Israeli military surrounded the two family residences, according to the Palestinian Wafa agency. Among those detained is the father of the Zuahara brothers, according to the newspaper Haaretz.

Israel has not yet launched the announced military ground assault on Rafah, the only part of Gaza that the army has left to occupy. The bombings persist, however, on that southern town on the border with Egypt where more than a million displaced people gather, the majority without shelter and almost without access to food, water, medicine or electricity. The positions to achieve a ceasefire and the release of the more than 100 hostages still in Gaza remain distant, but there is some optimism regarding the arrival in Cairo of Hamas leader Ismail Haniye, who could boost the negotiations, according to Reuters .

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_